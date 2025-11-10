Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro: Casualties and Chaos Unfold

A tragic explosion at a busy intersection near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi has resulted in the loss of eight lives. The incident took place at approximately 6:52 pm when a slow-moving vehicle, halted at a red light, exploded, damaging nearby cars and causing fatalities.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that all major agencies, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are actively scrutinizing the scene. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are receiving continuous updates on the situation.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of devastation, with body parts strewn across the road and severely damaged vehicles. Emergency services, including seven fire units, were swiftly deployed to control the blaze by 7:29 pm. Investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to understand the details surrounding this horrific event.

(With inputs from agencies.)