Nation on Edge: High Alert Issued After Blast Near Red Fort Metro

In the wake of a devastating explosion near the Red Fort Metro station in New Delhi, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has declared a high alert nationwide. This heightened state of vigilance extends to airports, metro stations, heritage sites, and government buildings, in a bid to thwart any additional threats, according to authorities.

The ripple effect of the blast is being felt across numerous states, with local law enforcement agencies tightening security measures. In Bihar, police teams across all districts are on heightened alert, intensifying checks at major transport hubs and public spaces. Chandigarh's police force has ramped up their security presence at sensitive installations and crowded locations, conducting random vehicle checks.

Kerala and Haryana have similarly reinforced security protocols, with Kerala Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar advocating for close coordination with intelligence agencies and Haryana authorities urging vigilance to curb rumors. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed security strategies, while Haryana's police and administrative officials are actively communicating directives via social media platforms.

The deadly incident near the Red Fort Metro station resulted in eight fatalities and multiple injuries. A senior official from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital confirmed that 15 individuals were brought in, with eight succumbing to their injuries and three in critical condition. With the investigation underway, Delhi Police and other law enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to gather information and prevent further incidents.

