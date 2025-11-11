Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Consultations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has engaged in talks with Senegal to address the country's significant debt vulnerabilities, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

These discussions are aimed at exploring various solutions, however, the ultimate decision on how to handle the debt, including the possibility of restructuring, remains with Senegal.

As Africa's westernmost country grapples with financial challenges, the IMF's role underscores the importance of maintaining national sovereignty in economic decisions, even amidst international advisory support.