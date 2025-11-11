High-Level Meeting Unveiled: Amit Shah Responds to Deadly Delhi Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to lead a significant security review meeting on Tuesday after a catastrophic blast in Delhi resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries on Monday evening. Scheduled for 11 am at the Home Minister's residence, the meeting will host key figures like Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, National Investigation Agency Director General Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, with Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat joining virtually.

This review emerges amidst rising security anxieties in the capital following an explosion at 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 vehicle near the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast prompted Amit Shah to engage with top security officials, commissioning a collaborative investigation by agencies including the NIA, NSG, FSL, and Delhi Police. Authorities have been tasked to perform an exhaustive inquiry into the blast's origins and prepare a comprehensive report.

In addition to the ongoing forensic examination, police are also scrutinizing a widely circulated social media post suggesting a Lashkar-e-Taiba connection. Preliminary investigations trace the vehicle's linkage to Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have conducted extensive, overnight searches in Delhi, specifically targeting the Paharganj and Daryaganj vicinities, and detained four individuals for questioning.