Left Menu

High-Level Meeting Unveiled: Amit Shah Responds to Deadly Delhi Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a crucial security review meeting following a deadly explosion in Delhi that killed eight people. Key officials including the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police Commissioner will attend. The meeting focuses on the coordinated investigation involving multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:06 IST
High-Level Meeting Unveiled: Amit Shah Responds to Deadly Delhi Blast
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to lead a significant security review meeting on Tuesday after a catastrophic blast in Delhi resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries on Monday evening. Scheduled for 11 am at the Home Minister's residence, the meeting will host key figures like Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, National Investigation Agency Director General Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, with Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat joining virtually.

This review emerges amidst rising security anxieties in the capital following an explosion at 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 vehicle near the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast prompted Amit Shah to engage with top security officials, commissioning a collaborative investigation by agencies including the NIA, NSG, FSL, and Delhi Police. Authorities have been tasked to perform an exhaustive inquiry into the blast's origins and prepare a comprehensive report.

In addition to the ongoing forensic examination, police are also scrutinizing a widely circulated social media post suggesting a Lashkar-e-Taiba connection. Preliminary investigations trace the vehicle's linkage to Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have conducted extensive, overnight searches in Delhi, specifically targeting the Paharganj and Daryaganj vicinities, and detained four individuals for questioning.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
3
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
4
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025