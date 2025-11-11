State Grid's Pioneering Role in Global Energy Security

The recently unveiled Report on State Grid's Contribution to the Global Security Initiative highlights the enterprise's pivotal role in advancing global energy security and fostering a low-carbon future. Released during the 30th UN Climate Change Conference, the document showcases innovative Chinese practices that offer solutions to worldwide energy challenges.

Structured into five sections, the Report systematically details State Grid's implementation of the Global Security Initiative. It illustrates how the organization has reinforced various facets of national and international security, promoting sustainability and efficiency in the energy sector.

Through remarkable achievements in energy security, sustainability, and economic efficiency, State Grid has set a precedent as the world's largest public utility enterprise. Its strategic measures provide a blueprint for sustainable energy development and global energy cooperation, crucial amid urgent climate imperatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)