Rajasthan's Sakli Village Boycotts By-Election Over Infrastructure Concerns

As polling commenced for the Anta Assembly by-election in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Sakli village residents in Baran district chose to boycott the process. This community-wide protest aligns with their prior decision to highlight grievances over insufficient infrastructure, including inadequate roads and the absence of a crematorium.

Sonu, a Sakli resident, lamented the poor condition of the village's roads, stating, "There is no proper way to go anywhere." Echoing this sentiment, Vinod Meena highlighted the lack of access routes to the cremation ground and fields, stressing that approximately 700-750 votes are at stake due to a solitary path serving the entire village.

This boycott coincides with bye-elections across six states and a Union Territory, with voter turnout figures varying significantly. The Anta constituency saw a 28.74% turnout. Counting for all regions, including Bihar, is slated for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)