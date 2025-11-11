Left Menu

China's Emissions Plateau: Progress or Mere Stagnation?

China's carbon dioxide emissions have remained flat for 18 months, spurred by a rise in the chemical sector offsetting other declines. China's government aims to peak emissions by 2030 and cut 7-10% by 2035. Meanwhile, growth in plastics production has contributed to maintaining current emission levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:11 IST
China's Emissions Plateau: Progress or Mere Stagnation?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the third quarter, China's carbon dioxide emissions remained static year-over-year, marking an 18-month trend of stabilized or declining emissions, as per a Carbon Brief analysis. Initiated in March 2024, this trend suggests annual emissions could decrease unless a spike occurs by year-end.

The report, authored by Lauri Myllyvirta of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, indicates emission levels increased by 0.8% in 2024 following a pandemic-induced recovery. The Chinese government aims to cap emissions by 2030, reducing them by 7% to 10% by 2035, though these goals fall short of European expectations.

As the U.S. steps back from climate leadership, China is poised to play a significant role, notably at the COP30 climate summit. Despite a dip in transport emissions and stable power sector output, chemical sector growth and increased domestic plastic demand have upheld emission levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Desperation Grows: Indian Footballers Plea to Save ISL Season

Desperation Grows: Indian Footballers Plea to Save ISL Season

 India
2
UK Labour Market Shift Sparks Rate Cut Hopes

UK Labour Market Shift Sparks Rate Cut Hopes

 Global
3
Viettel and Adani Forge Strategic Defense Alliance: A Leap in Global Market Expansion

Viettel and Adani Forge Strategic Defense Alliance: A Leap in Global Market ...

 Vietnam
4
Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025