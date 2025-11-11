India Unveils First MWh-Scale Vanadium Battery System
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated India's first MWh-scale Vanadium Redox Flow Battery, marking a significant step towards enhancing long-duration energy storage solutions. The project, hosted at NTPC's R&D center, promises to boost renewable energy integration and improve grid resilience.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal marked a notable milestone on Tuesday with the inauguration of India's first MWh-scale Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) system, boasting a capacity of 3 MWh.
The groundbreaking project took place at NETRA, the research and development center of NTPC, underscoring India's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. This major achievement signals a transformative step in the nation's pursuit of long-duration energy storage solutions.
By utilizing vanadium redox flow battery technology, the project aims to substantially enhance renewable energy integration and bolster grid resilience, positioning India as a leader in energy innovation.

