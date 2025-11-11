Left Menu

Bridge Collapse in Sichuan Sparks Concerns Over Infrastructure Safety

A recently completed bridge in Sichuan, China, collapsed, triggering landslides, though no casualties were reported. The structure was closed a day prior due to developing cracks and terrain shifts. Authorities are investigating the cause of the bridge's failure, raising alarms about infrastructure safety.

  China

A part of a newly inaugurated bridge in China's southwestern Sichuan province collapsed on a national highway connecting the region to Tibet, according to local authorities. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties from the incident.

On Monday, police in Maerkang closed the 758-meter-long Hongqi bridge to all traffic after identifying cracks on nearby slopes and roads. They also noted shifts in the mountain terrain, signaling potential structural concerns.

The following day, the approach to the bridge and its roadbed gave way, causing landslides. This has raised concerns over infrastructure integrity, particularly given that the bridge was only completed earlier this year, as highlighted by a video from the contractor Sichuan Road & Bridge Group on social media.

