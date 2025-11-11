Left Menu

India Strengthens Energy Bonds with Bhutan: New Hydropower Initiatives Unveiled

India and Bhutan expanded their energy partnership during Prime Minister Modi's visit. India extended a credit line and inaugurated a new hydroelectric project, strengthening ties with Bhutan amid China's engagement in the region. Bhutan's increased hydropower capacity will export excess energy to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:14 IST
India Strengthens Energy Bonds with Bhutan: New Hydropower Initiatives Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and Bhutan have bolstered their energy partnership, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan, extending a 40-billion-rupee line of credit and inaugurating a hydroelectric project. This initiative is a strategic move to enhance India's influence and strengthen ties with Bhutan, amid China's increased regional engagement.

While addressing the audience during the festivities celebrating the Bhutanese king's father's birthday, Modi emphasized the trust and developmental partnership between India and Bhutan, highlighting that their collaboration serves as a regional model. The accelerated energy partnership is seen as pivotal for the growth of both nations.

The India-funded Punatsangchhu-II project, a 1,020-megawatt hydropower initiative, marks the latest addition to Bhutan's energy infrastructure, boosting its capacity by nearly 40%. Indian companies like Tata Power, Adani Group, and Reliance Power are actively engaging in Bhutan's energy sector, aiming to export surplus energy to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

 Global
3
Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

 India
4
Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025