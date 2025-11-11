Left Menu

Urgent Call for Maize Procurement in Karnataka Amidst Farmers' Agitation

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, called for urgent maize procurement at prices above MSP, highlighting farmers' demands due to crop damage and unfair compensation. He emphasized the need for direct purchasing by KMF and threatened protests similar to those by sugarcane farmers if demands are not met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:23 IST
Urgent Call for Maize Procurement in Karnataka Amidst Farmers' Agitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged the state government to open maize procurement centres immediately and purchase maize at a rate higher than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to meet farmers' demands.

Bommai highlighted the plight of farmers, stating that despite an expansion in cultivation area, yields haven't increased proportionately. He cited unfair compensation for two lakh hectares of damaged crops due to flawed surveys.

He insisted that the Karnataka Milk Federation should directly buy maize from farmers to boost demand, warning of potential protests akin to those conducted by sugarcane farmers. Opposition leaders echoed his calls, urging swift governmental action to prevent further farmer unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out on Exploration

Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out ...

 Global
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

 India
3
BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

 Global
4
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025