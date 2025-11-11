Urgent Call for Maize Procurement in Karnataka Amidst Farmers' Agitation

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged the state government to open maize procurement centres immediately and purchase maize at a rate higher than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to meet farmers' demands.

Bommai highlighted the plight of farmers, stating that despite an expansion in cultivation area, yields haven't increased proportionately. He cited unfair compensation for two lakh hectares of damaged crops due to flawed surveys.

He insisted that the Karnataka Milk Federation should directly buy maize from farmers to boost demand, warning of potential protests akin to those conducted by sugarcane farmers. Opposition leaders echoed his calls, urging swift governmental action to prevent further farmer unrest.

