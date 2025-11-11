Teen Musician's Sentencing Sparks Outcry in St. Petersburg

Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old street musician from St. Petersburg, Russia, received a new 13-day prison sentence on Tuesday for singing anti-Kremlin songs.

Loginova, who performs with the group Stoptime, has already served multiple jail terms for covering songs written by critics of the Kremlin in Russia's cultural capital.

Her case highlights the ongoing repression faced by artists and activists in Russia who oppose the Kremlin's narrative, fueling international discussions on free expression.

