Teen Musician's Sentencing Sparks Outcry in St. Petersburg
Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old Russian street musician, has been sentenced to another 13 days in jail for performing anti-Kremlin songs. Previously arrested for singing in St. Petersburg, she is part of the group Stoptime, known for covering songs by Kremlin critics.
Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old street musician from St. Petersburg, Russia, received a new 13-day prison sentence on Tuesday for singing anti-Kremlin songs.
Loginova, who performs with the group Stoptime, has already served multiple jail terms for covering songs written by critics of the Kremlin in Russia's cultural capital.
Her case highlights the ongoing repression faced by artists and activists in Russia who oppose the Kremlin's narrative, fueling international discussions on free expression.
