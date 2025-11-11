Left Menu

Teen Musician's Sentencing Sparks Outcry in St. Petersburg

Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old Russian street musician, has been sentenced to another 13 days in jail for performing anti-Kremlin songs. Previously arrested for singing in St. Petersburg, she is part of the group Stoptime, known for covering songs by Kremlin critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:32 IST
Teen Musician's Sentencing Sparks Outcry in St. Petersburg

Diana Loginova, an 18-year-old street musician from St. Petersburg, Russia, received a new 13-day prison sentence on Tuesday for singing anti-Kremlin songs.

Loginova, who performs with the group Stoptime, has already served multiple jail terms for covering songs written by critics of the Kremlin in Russia's cultural capital.

Her case highlights the ongoing repression faced by artists and activists in Russia who oppose the Kremlin's narrative, fueling international discussions on free expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out on Exploration

Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out ...

 Global
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

 India
3
BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

 Global
4
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025