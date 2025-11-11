Left Menu

In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

Hanan al-Joujou and her family endure life without electricity in Gaza despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The lack of power forces them into darkness, relying on flashlights and candles when possible. Gaza's devastated infrastructure remains a huge hurdle for returning to normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:55 IST
In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dimly lit tent in Gaza, Hanan al-Joujou, 31, grapples with feeding her three children by flashlight amid a dire electricity shortage post-ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The darkness engulfs them each night as essentials like electricity remain elusive.

Displaced since the war ignited years ago, al-Joujou's family contends with fears of fire hazards, broken LED lights, and unaffordable batteries. Gaza's shattered infrastructure, following Israeli bombings, leaves the territory without power, worsening day-to-day survival.

While some leverage solar power or private generators, the vast damage to Gaza's grid demands extensive rebuilding efforts. Israeli punitive measures and the obliteration of networks compound the challenge, highlighting a complex road to recovery for this war-torn enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

 India
2
High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

 India
3
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

 Global
4
Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025