In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

In a dimly lit tent in Gaza, Hanan al-Joujou, 31, grapples with feeding her three children by flashlight amid a dire electricity shortage post-ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The darkness engulfs them each night as essentials like electricity remain elusive.

Displaced since the war ignited years ago, al-Joujou's family contends with fears of fire hazards, broken LED lights, and unaffordable batteries. Gaza's shattered infrastructure, following Israeli bombings, leaves the territory without power, worsening day-to-day survival.

While some leverage solar power or private generators, the vast damage to Gaza's grid demands extensive rebuilding efforts. Israeli punitive measures and the obliteration of networks compound the challenge, highlighting a complex road to recovery for this war-torn enclave.

