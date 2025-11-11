Left Menu

Key Issues and Strategies for Upcoming Winter Session of Parliament

Union Parliament Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the winter session from December 1 to 19. The government intends to scrutinize pending bills and form strategies through an all-party meeting. Key issues include the SIR controversy, Rahul Gandhi's allegations, and unresolved disputes with China.

The winter session of Parliament has been slated for December 1 to 19, as declared by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, with assent from President Murmu. This announcement sets the stage for a vital period in the legislative calendar.

Addressing ANI, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal outlined the government's plan for the session, emphasizing the scrutiny of pending bills. Meghwal asserted that strategies would be developed in consultation with opposition leaders at a forthcoming all-party meeting. He dismissed the likelihood of the opposition's focus on the Strategic Information Regulation (SIR), citing public clarity and the debunking of misinformation as reasons for the issue's diminishing prominence.

Meghwal also confronted Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations, labeling them unsubstantiated while noting that similar processes occurred during Congress's tenure. As discussions loom over unresolved issues with China, economic growth, and unemployment, Meghwal expressed concern over the lack of governmental response to notices and the pressing need for actionable strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

