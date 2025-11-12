Left Menu

Russia Advances Deeper into Eastern Ukrainian Cities Amid Escalating Battles

Russian forces have intensified their presence in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk. Videos show Russians entering Pokrovsk using a fog cover for stealth. Ukraine is actively countering these moves. Control over key locations is disputed between Moscow and Kyiv, escalating the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Russian forces have deepened their incursions into the eastern Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, as tension in the region escalates. One striking video captures Russian soldiers advancing into Pokrovsk on motorcycles and even atop dilapidated vehicles, demonstrating a colorful if unconventional show of force.

Moscow has long eyed Pokrovsk as a crucial foothold, seeking to leverage its capture for advancements toward remaining Ukrainian-held strongholds in the Donetsk region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the 'difficult' conditions in the beleaguered city, with foggy weather complicating defensive operations.

The battle for control entails conflicting narratives, with Moscow claiming encirclement while Kyiv asserts its continued ability to supply nearby areas. As the urban conflict intensifies, both sides present differing accounts of progress, with Russia also claiming territorial gains in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

