In a strategic move, Russian forces have deepened their incursions into the eastern Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, as tension in the region escalates. One striking video captures Russian soldiers advancing into Pokrovsk on motorcycles and even atop dilapidated vehicles, demonstrating a colorful if unconventional show of force.

Moscow has long eyed Pokrovsk as a crucial foothold, seeking to leverage its capture for advancements toward remaining Ukrainian-held strongholds in the Donetsk region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the 'difficult' conditions in the beleaguered city, with foggy weather complicating defensive operations.

The battle for control entails conflicting narratives, with Moscow claiming encirclement while Kyiv asserts its continued ability to supply nearby areas. As the urban conflict intensifies, both sides present differing accounts of progress, with Russia also claiming territorial gains in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.