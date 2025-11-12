Iraq's Parliamentary Elections Surpass Turnout Expectations

In a remarkable show of civic duty, Iraq's electoral commission announced that the parliamentary elections saw a voter turnout of over 55%. This impressive figure underscores the nation's expanding democratic engagement.

After years of political turbulence since the early 2000s, the election marked a pivotal moment for Iraq's citizens, who actively participated to influence their nation's political trajectory.

The high voter participation rates accentuate Iraqis' desire for change and representation, amidst the evolving landscape of the country's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)