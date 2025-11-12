Left Menu

Iraq's Parliamentary Elections Surpass Turnout Expectations

Iraq's recent parliamentary election witnessed a turnout surpassing 55%, as reported by the country's electoral commission. This significant participation marks a crucial period in Iraq's democratic process, which has been evolving since the early 2000s. The high engagement reflected citizens' eagerness for political representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-11-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:29 IST
In a remarkable show of civic duty, Iraq's electoral commission announced that the parliamentary elections saw a voter turnout of over 55%. This impressive figure underscores the nation's expanding democratic engagement.

After years of political turbulence since the early 2000s, the election marked a pivotal moment for Iraq's citizens, who actively participated to influence their nation's political trajectory.

The high voter participation rates accentuate Iraqis' desire for change and representation, amidst the evolving landscape of the country's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

