Left Menu

G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

Women For Change (WFC) announces nationwide protest against gender-based violence in South Africa. The G20 Women's Shutdown on November 21 calls for women and LGBTQI+ community to cease work, highlighting the GBVF crisis. The action demands recognition as a National Disaster while world leaders meet in Johannesburg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-11-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 02:28 IST
G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Women For Change (WFC), a leading South African organization fighting gender-based violence, has declared the G20 Women's Shutdown. This nationwide action will occur on November 21, just before the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

Sabrina Walter, the founder of WFC, emphasized that the silent protest reflects the seriousness of the issue — a woman is killed in South Africa every 2.5 hours. Walter argues that economic discussions cannot take place without addressing the safety concerns of women.

The protest calls on women and LGBTQI+ community members to abstain from all forms of work to underline their impact on both economic and social spheres. WFC urges President Cyril Ramaphosa and international leaders to treat the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide crisis as a National Disaster, appealing for urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

 South Africa
2
Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

 Global
3
AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

 Global
4
Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025