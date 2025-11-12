G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

Women For Change (WFC), a leading South African organization fighting gender-based violence, has declared the G20 Women's Shutdown. This nationwide action will occur on November 21, just before the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

Sabrina Walter, the founder of WFC, emphasized that the silent protest reflects the seriousness of the issue — a woman is killed in South Africa every 2.5 hours. Walter argues that economic discussions cannot take place without addressing the safety concerns of women.

The protest calls on women and LGBTQI+ community members to abstain from all forms of work to underline their impact on both economic and social spheres. WFC urges President Cyril Ramaphosa and international leaders to treat the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide crisis as a National Disaster, appealing for urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)