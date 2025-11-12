Left Menu

Billionbrains' Spectacular Market Entry with Groww IPO

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent firm of Groww, marked a successful market debut with shares rising 14% above the IPO price. The IPO was oversubscribed 17.60 times, raising substantial funds for technology and business growth. Backed by major investors, Groww is India's leading stockbroker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:21 IST
Billionbrains' Spectacular Market Entry with Groww IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent company of stockbroking giant Groww, surged in their market debut, opening 14% above the issue price. This showcases strong investor interest.

The IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures received an impressive 17.60 times subscription, raising around Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors, finalizing a valuation over Rs 61,700 crore.

Proceeds from the IPO will bolster tech development and business expansion, backed by leading investors like Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, as Groww continues its market dominance.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident: Family Killed in Collision with Police Vehicle in Tamil Nadu

Tragic Accident: Family Killed in Collision with Police Vehicle in Tamil Nad...

 India
2
Seoul Rejoins U.N. Human Rights Resolution on North Korea

Seoul Rejoins U.N. Human Rights Resolution on North Korea

 Global
3
ATS Probes Teacher's Role in Al Qaeda Linked Case

ATS Probes Teacher's Role in Al Qaeda Linked Case

 India
4
Bihar's Electoral Battle: Mahagathbandhan vs. NDA

Bihar's Electoral Battle: Mahagathbandhan vs. NDA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025