Billionbrains' Spectacular Market Entry with Groww IPO

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent company of stockbroking giant Groww, surged in their market debut, opening 14% above the issue price. This showcases strong investor interest.

The IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures received an impressive 17.60 times subscription, raising around Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors, finalizing a valuation over Rs 61,700 crore.

Proceeds from the IPO will bolster tech development and business expansion, backed by leading investors like Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, as Groww continues its market dominance.