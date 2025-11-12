Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

The Supreme Court has instructed Punjab and Haryana to report on measures against stubble burning, a key cause of Delhi-NCR's pollution. The court will review air pollution next week amid calls for stricter measures, highlighting issues of false air quality data and continued stubble burning violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:37 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to submit reports detailing their efforts to tackle the persistent issue of stubble burning, a significant contributor to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR area. The directive was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

An advocate highlighted to the bench that while the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) has implemented GRAP-III, the severity of pollution necessitates the enforcement of GRAP-IV. With the Air Quality Index surging past 450 in certain zones, ongoing construction activities, even within the Supreme Court premises, were pointed out as issues of concern.

A separate counsel raised the alarm over inaccurate data from air monitoring stations, arguing that misleading information poses a significant challenge. The Supreme Court plans to reconvene next week to continue addressing the air quality predicament in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

