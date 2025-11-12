Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Development Initiatives Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticizes the opposition BJP while defending the controversial Bengaluru tunnel project. He expresses confidence in Karnataka's political stance amidst Bihar elections and discusses environmental objections to state projects. Shivakumar also plans strategic meetings in Delhi concerning regional and national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:12 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Development Initiatives Amidst Political Tensions
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday strongly criticized the opposition BJP, labeling it as a party that opposes Karnataka's development. In a significant announcement, he highlighted that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has endorsed the tunnel project in Bengaluru. This project, he claims, promises long-term benefits for the city's robust landscape.

Addressing reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar emphasized, "The tender process for the tunnel project is near completion, and soon we'll know the competitive bids." He asserted that while there was no opposition to tunnels in past metro constructions, the current Bengaluru project faces resistance. Despite this, he assured openness to suggestions, citing topographical challenges and inspiration from similar projects in Pune and Mumbai.

On the political front, Shivakumar dismissed exit polls predicting a majority for the NDA in Bihar, asserting faith in electoral outcomes reflecting the people's demand for change. He assured that Bihar's results would not impact Karnataka's politics, insisting the state leads in development and social reform. Meanwhile, he touched upon environmental hurdles faced by state projects, indicating further discussions post-November 14 with relevant ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grateful to Sri Lankan team for continuing Pakistan tour: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Grateful to Sri Lankan team for continuing Pakistan tour: PCB chief Mohsin N...

 Global
2
Remaining two Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI matches on November 14 and 16 in Rawalpindi instead of November 13 and 15: PCB.

Remaining two Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI matches on November 14 and 16 in Rawalp...

 Global
3
Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attac...

 Global
4
Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Stages

Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Sta...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025