Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Development Initiatives Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday strongly criticized the opposition BJP, labeling it as a party that opposes Karnataka's development. In a significant announcement, he highlighted that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has endorsed the tunnel project in Bengaluru. This project, he claims, promises long-term benefits for the city's robust landscape.

Addressing reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar emphasized, "The tender process for the tunnel project is near completion, and soon we'll know the competitive bids." He asserted that while there was no opposition to tunnels in past metro constructions, the current Bengaluru project faces resistance. Despite this, he assured openness to suggestions, citing topographical challenges and inspiration from similar projects in Pune and Mumbai.

On the political front, Shivakumar dismissed exit polls predicting a majority for the NDA in Bihar, asserting faith in electoral outcomes reflecting the people's demand for change. He assured that Bihar's results would not impact Karnataka's politics, insisting the state leads in development and social reform. Meanwhile, he touched upon environmental hurdles faced by state projects, indicating further discussions post-November 14 with relevant ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)