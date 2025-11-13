Left Menu

Strategic High Altitude: Mudh-Nyoma Airbase Operationalised

The Mudh-Nyoma airbase in Ladakh has been operationalised, enhancing India's defense readiness. Located near the Line of Actual Control with China, this development signifies significant military advancements. The Rs 218-crore initiative was completed by the Border Roads Organisation, furthering infrastructure in the strategic region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:01 IST
The newly operationalised Mudh-Nyoma airbase in Ladakh signifies a critical enhancement in India's military infrastructure. The base, unveiled by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, marks a strategic upgrade at the sensitive India-China border area.

Sitting at an altitude of 13,000 feet and merely 25 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the airbase is poised to significantly bolster the Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat capabilities. It supports various military aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, and transport planes.

The Rs 218-crore project, spearheaded by the Border Roads Organisation, reflects the Indian defense ministry's commitment to enhancing security along the LAC. Alongside Mudh-Nyoma, three other airbases bolster India's strategic stance in Ladakh, including Leh, Kargil, and Thoise, ensuring robust military presence in the region.

