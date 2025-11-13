Amritsar Police Teams Triumph in Midnight Shootout with Criminals

Late Wednesday night, Amritsar police engaged in a firefight with three alleged criminals during a routine patrol near the city outskirts. The confrontation left one suspect injured, two arrested, and one on the run, according to police reports.

The incident began when police detected a suspicious vehicle which, upon being stopped, opened fire. Officers responded, injuring one suspect who is now hospitalized in stable condition. Weapons, ammunition, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the scene, hinting at the suspects' involvement in regional robberies and extortion.

An intensive manhunt has been launched by the Senior Superintendent of Police, focusing on border areas, while interrogations proceed to uncover potential links to organized crime. Additional units were deployed to maintain order after residents reported gunfire. Forensic teams are collecting evidence, and a case has been filed under applicable legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)