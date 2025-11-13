Left Menu

Fire and Fury: Drone Strikes Disrupt Orsk Oil Refinery Operations

The Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia was temporarily shut down due to a fire amid Ukraine's drone attacks. The plant, crucial to Russia's economy, suffered damage to its utility systems during the assault, impacting its operations significantly. This incident forms part of Ukraine's ongoing efforts to target Russian resources.

Updated: 13-11-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:22 IST
  • Russia

A mid-sized oil refinery in Russia, Orsknefteorgsintez, faced a shutdown after a fire broke out during upgrade work, according to industry sources. Located in Orsk, Orenburg region, the refinery was also the target of a Ukrainian drone attack just a day later.

As Ukraine's military escalates drone operations against Russian infrastructure, the refinery's utility systems incurred damage from the strike. Forteinvest, owning the facility, has yet to comment on the incident. This refinery, situated 1,900 kilometers east of Ukraine, serves a crucial role in Russia's oil production.

With a capacity of processing 5.76 million metric tons of crude oil annually, or about 115,200 barrels a day, it contributes significantly to Russia's oil supply. Last year, the refinery produced millions of tons of various fuels, illustrating its importance to the region's energy sector.

