A mid-sized oil refinery in Russia, Orsknefteorgsintez, faced a shutdown after a fire broke out during upgrade work, according to industry sources. Located in Orsk, Orenburg region, the refinery was also the target of a Ukrainian drone attack just a day later.

As Ukraine's military escalates drone operations against Russian infrastructure, the refinery's utility systems incurred damage from the strike. Forteinvest, owning the facility, has yet to comment on the incident. This refinery, situated 1,900 kilometers east of Ukraine, serves a crucial role in Russia's oil production.

With a capacity of processing 5.76 million metric tons of crude oil annually, or about 115,200 barrels a day, it contributes significantly to Russia's oil supply. Last year, the refinery produced millions of tons of various fuels, illustrating its importance to the region's energy sector.

