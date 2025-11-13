Reviving Trade: Canada and India Forge New Ties Amid Challenging Past

Canada and India are actively engaged in re-establishing trade connections following a prolonged diplomatic hiatus over the past two years. Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu announced initiatives to revive trade negotiations within a new framework during an official visit to India, where he met with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

This ministerial meeting is a significant milestone in bolstering economic ties since Canada halted broad trade agreement discussions in 2023. The freeze was attributed to tense relations over accusations directed at India concerning the assassination of a Sikh separatist. Both parties are presently exploring ways to restart trade talks, especially in light of global tariffs and economic shifts.

Under the leadership of Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney, there is renewed emphasis on collaboration with India, particularly in critical minerals, clean energy, and agriculture sectors. The meeting with Indian industry leaders, including Tata executives, suggests potential for intensified economic engagement, with mutual benefits anticipated from Canada's mineral resources and India's investment in infrastructure.