Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

The government introduced the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters, offering up to Rs 50 crore additional credit at a concessional rate. The scheme, providing a 100% guarantee, aims to support exporters facing US tariffs. It applies until March 31, 2026, or until Rs 20,000 crore in guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at bolstering Indian exporters, the government has unveiled the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters.

This initiative provides up to Rs 50 crore in additional credit at reduced rates, backed by a 100% guarantee, to help exporters navigate challenges such as recent US tariffs.

The scheme is active immediately and will run until March 2026, or until the allocated guarantee pool of Rs 20,000 crore is exhausted.

