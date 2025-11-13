Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

In a significant move aimed at bolstering Indian exporters, the government has unveiled the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters.

This initiative provides up to Rs 50 crore in additional credit at reduced rates, backed by a 100% guarantee, to help exporters navigate challenges such as recent US tariffs.

The scheme is active immediately and will run until March 2026, or until the allocated guarantee pool of Rs 20,000 crore is exhausted.

(With inputs from agencies.)