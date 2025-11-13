President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent visit to the southeastern front in Ukraine on Thursday, emphasizing the critical need to bolster defensive lines as intense battles unfold. With the Ukrainian government embroiled in a widening corruption scandal, Zelenskiy highlighted the precarious situation near the village of Orikhiv, crucial for shielding the strategic city of Zaporizhzhia.

The stakes remain high as Russia's forces continue their offensive, gradually advancing and posing a threat to key areas, including the potential capture of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian military leaders candidly acknowledged the severity of the situation in Zaporizhzhia, with manpower shortages enabling Russia to make strategic gains around Huliapole and Velyka Novosilka.

During his visit, Zelenskiy conferred with military commanders and discussed essential steps to fortify Ukraine's defenses amid recent infrastructure attacks. The deployment of new weaponry, including the long-range Flamingo missile, aims to disrupt Russian oil supply lines. Despite ongoing challenges, Ukraine remains committed to countering Russian aggression on various fronts.