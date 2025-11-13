Left Menu

A New Era of Education and Prosperity: Sainik School and Organic Plant Unveiled in Mehsana

In Mehsana, Gujarat, Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a new Sainik School and an organic plant. The event celebrated India's efforts in education and agriculture, highlighted cooperative successes, and announced substantial aid for farmers stuck by unseasonal rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:53 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/GujaratCMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School and the Sagar Organic Plant in Mehsana district. The ceremony, conducted with Shah participating virtually, was marked by condolences for victims of a recent Delhi bomb blast.

Shah emphasized the government's determination to punish those responsible for terror and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global recognition in the fight against terrorism. He praised the cooperative model for driving prosperity among farmers and rural communities, citing the establishment of 100 new Sainik Schools as a testament to government efforts in national defense.

The unveiling of the Kheralu organic plant promises to enhance farmers' incomes and promote health through organic farming. Home Minister Shah lauded cooperative triumphs like Dudhsagar Dairy, demonstrating substantial economic contributions, especially from women. Patel announced a generous Rs 10,000 crore relief package for farmers affected by unseasonal rains, reinforcing the government's steadfast support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

