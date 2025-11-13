Left Menu

Hitesh Jain Steps Down from 23rd Law Commission of India

Advocate Hitesh Jain has resigned as a full-time member of the 23rd Law Commission of India, effective from October 29, 2025. His resignation has been formally accepted by the President, as confirmed by the Union Law Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:17 IST
Advocate Hitesh Jain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Advocate Hitesh Jain has stepped down from his full-time position in the 23rd Law Commission of India, as confirmed by the Union Law Ministry on Thursday.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official notification on November 13, 2025, stating that the President has accepted Jain's resignation, effective from the afternoon of October 29, 2025. This marks a key change in the current composition of the commission.

Jain joined the 23rd Law Commission on April 15, serving under the leadership of former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Dinesh Maheshwari. His departure is anticipated to impact the commission's ongoing and future legal reform efforts. (ANI)

