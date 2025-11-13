Left Menu

Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions

U.S. equity giant Carlyle is considering purchasing the global assets of Russian oil company Lukoil amidst U.S. sanctions aimed at pushing Russia into Ukraine peace talks. Carlyle begins preliminary steps, including applying for a U.S. license, though no final decision has been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:48 IST
Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. private equity leader Carlyle is assessing the potential purchase of Russian oil giant Lukoil's international holdings as three informed sources confirmed. Amid sanctions targeting Lukoil, meant to pressure the Kremlin into dialogues over Ukraine, the company's asset sale attempts, including to Gunvor, have been stalled.

Lukoil, responsible for about 2% of the world's oil production, has valued its foreign assets at approximately $22 billion. Carlyle is in early discussions to acquire these and is exploring the necessary U.S. licensing requirements, although it remains uncertain," revealed a source.

Despite reaching out to communicate its interests to Lukoil, the final business decision by Carlyle is still pending. With significant operations worldwide, Lukoil has faced operational disruptions due to recent sanctions that impact its activities from Iraq to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller

Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller

 Morocco
2
Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: Protecting Zaporizhzhia Amid Rising Tensions

Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: Protecting Zaporizhzhia Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Norway's World Cup Dream: A Step Closer with Estonia Triumph

Norway's World Cup Dream: A Step Closer with Estonia Triumph

 Norway
4
U.S. Government Challenges California's New Redistricting Maps

U.S. Government Challenges California's New Redistricting Maps

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025