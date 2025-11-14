Maithili Thakur Eyes Victory in Alinagar, Promises to Fulfill Public Expectations

In a surprising turn of events during Bihar's election, singer and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur is leading strongly from Alinagar. She expressed her exhilaration, describing the experience as 'like a dream' and pledged to fulfill the high expectations of her constituents as she steps into her first term as MLA.

Thakur, commanding a 4,638 vote lead over RJD's Binod Mishra, assured voters of dedicated service, emphasizing her commitment to her constituency by stating, 'I will serve my people as their daughter.' This election phase has highlighted the influential JD(U)-BJP alliance, aimed at achieving a sweeping mandate backed by PM Modi's popularity.

Nitish Kumar's NDA is leading in 190 seats as per the Election Commission's latest data, showcasing BJP's substantial stake in 86 seats. This election is seen as a crucial test for Nitish Kumar, evaluating his long-standing role in Bihar's development against rising voter expectations and the backdrop of evolving political dynamics.