Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

In a recent escalation of tensions, eight Ukrainian drones attempted to target the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant in southwest Russia. However, all drones were successfully intercepted and neutralized, according to a top Russian nuclear official.

Alexei Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom, reported that the attack led to several units being temporarily disconnected from the grid. Fortunately, operations resumed by the following morning.

This incident underscores the perilous situation as both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of endangering nuclear safety amidst the ongoing conflict. The global community remains watchful of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)