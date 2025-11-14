Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant
A recent attempted attack by Ukrainian drones on the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant in Russia highlights the ongoing nuclear tensions between the two nations. Although the drones were shot down and operations were restored the next day, both countries continue to blame each other for risking nuclear safety.
- Country:
- Russia
In a recent escalation of tensions, eight Ukrainian drones attempted to target the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant in southwest Russia. However, all drones were successfully intercepted and neutralized, according to a top Russian nuclear official.
Alexei Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom, reported that the attack led to several units being temporarily disconnected from the grid. Fortunately, operations resumed by the following morning.
This incident underscores the perilous situation as both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of endangering nuclear safety amidst the ongoing conflict. The global community remains watchful of these developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri Doctors
Shahi Imam Leads Protest Condemning Red Fort Terror Attack
Jaguar Land Rover Resumes Production After Cyberattack Disruption
Justice Under Siege: Arrest of TTP Militants in Islamabad Attack
Ukrainian Drone Attack Halts Oil Exports at Russian Port