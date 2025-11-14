Left Menu

NGT Allows Mother Dairy to Resume Operations Amidst CAQM Controversy

The National Green Tribunal has permitted Mother Dairy's Pilkhuwa unit to temporarily resume operations, citing the closure order from the Commission for Air Quality Management as interim. The CAQM must provide a final decision after hearing the company's case regarding the alleged emissions violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:58 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted Mother Dairy's Pilkhuwa unit permission to temporarily resume operations. This decision comes after the unit challenged the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) directive to halt activities, citing procedural oversights.

The Tribunal's bench, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, categorized the CAQM's shutdown order as interim, requiring the commission to conduct a thorough hearing with Mother Dairy before reaching a final verdict. Until then, operations may continue, provided environmental norms are strictly adhered to.

Amidst allegations of exceeding emission limits, Mother Dairy countered by highlighting the economic impact on local farmers and potential milk wastage. The Tribunal noted the breach of natural justice principles and insisted on a fair hearing. Electricity, previously cut off, has been restored as per the Tribunal's orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

