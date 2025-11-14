NGT Allows Mother Dairy to Resume Operations Amidst CAQM Controversy

In a recent development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted Mother Dairy's Pilkhuwa unit permission to temporarily resume operations. This decision comes after the unit challenged the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) directive to halt activities, citing procedural oversights.

The Tribunal's bench, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, categorized the CAQM's shutdown order as interim, requiring the commission to conduct a thorough hearing with Mother Dairy before reaching a final verdict. Until then, operations may continue, provided environmental norms are strictly adhered to.

Amidst allegations of exceeding emission limits, Mother Dairy countered by highlighting the economic impact on local farmers and potential milk wastage. The Tribunal noted the breach of natural justice principles and insisted on a fair hearing. Electricity, previously cut off, has been restored as per the Tribunal's orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)