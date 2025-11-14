Ukraine Under Siege: Russia's Massive Drone Assault

Russia launched a massive drone and missile assault on Ukraine early Friday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals in Kyiv and two more in the south. Ukrainian officials reported attacks on energy facilities, apartments, and infrastructure, describing it as one of the largest attacks on the capital to date.

Most drones and missiles were intercepted, but debris caused significant damage across nine districts, including high-rise apartments and a school. Eyewitnesses like Anastasia, 29, recounted the chaos following the strikes. Kyiv saw six fatalities, with additional deaths occurring in Chornomorsk, where Russian drones targeted the city.

Ukraine's response included long-range strikes deep within Russia, particularly targeting oil refineries. Power cuts were reported in various regions as a result of the attacks. Calls for international sanctions against Russia were reiterated by President Zelenskiy, who emphasized the need to end the conflict.

