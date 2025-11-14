Left Menu

Ukraine Under Siege: Russia's Massive Drone Assault

Russia launched a significant drone and missile attack on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and southern regions, resulting in casualties. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reported the use of 430 drones and 18 missiles. Kyiv responded with long-range strikes. The attack damaged residential areas and infrastructure across multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:13 IST
Ukraine Under Siege: Russia's Massive Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched a massive drone and missile assault on Ukraine early Friday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals in Kyiv and two more in the south. Ukrainian officials reported attacks on energy facilities, apartments, and infrastructure, describing it as one of the largest attacks on the capital to date.

Most drones and missiles were intercepted, but debris caused significant damage across nine districts, including high-rise apartments and a school. Eyewitnesses like Anastasia, 29, recounted the chaos following the strikes. Kyiv saw six fatalities, with additional deaths occurring in Chornomorsk, where Russian drones targeted the city.

Ukraine's response included long-range strikes deep within Russia, particularly targeting oil refineries. Power cuts were reported in various regions as a result of the attacks. Calls for international sanctions against Russia were reiterated by President Zelenskiy, who emphasized the need to end the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading

NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading

 India
2
Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal

Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal

 Global
3
Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!

Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025