Ukraine Under Siege: Russia's Massive Drone Assault
Russia launched a significant drone and missile attack on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and southern regions, resulting in casualties. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reported the use of 430 drones and 18 missiles. Kyiv responded with long-range strikes. The attack damaged residential areas and infrastructure across multiple districts.
Russia launched a massive drone and missile assault on Ukraine early Friday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals in Kyiv and two more in the south. Ukrainian officials reported attacks on energy facilities, apartments, and infrastructure, describing it as one of the largest attacks on the capital to date.
Most drones and missiles were intercepted, but debris caused significant damage across nine districts, including high-rise apartments and a school. Eyewitnesses like Anastasia, 29, recounted the chaos following the strikes. Kyiv saw six fatalities, with additional deaths occurring in Chornomorsk, where Russian drones targeted the city.
Ukraine's response included long-range strikes deep within Russia, particularly targeting oil refineries. Power cuts were reported in various regions as a result of the attacks. Calls for international sanctions against Russia were reiterated by President Zelenskiy, who emphasized the need to end the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
