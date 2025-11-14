Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Unveils 'Children of the State Sports & Cultural Meet-2025'

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the 'Children of the State Sports & Cultural Meet-2025' in Shimla. The event, featuring 600 children from ashrams, coincides with Children’s Day and reflects the state's commitment to child welfare, education, and empowerment, inspired by Nehru's vision.

Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates Children of the State Sports & Cultural Meet in Shimla (Photo/Himachal CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt celebration of Children's Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the 'Children of the State Sports & Cultural Meet-2025' at Shimla's Ridge. The event, jointly organized by the Police Department and Social Justice & Empowerment Department, spans three days until November 16, involving nearly 600 children from 29 Bal-Balika Sukh Aashraya Ashrams across the state.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the event embodies the state government's dedication to realizing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's vision of equal opportunities and brighter futures for every child. Highlighting the Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana, he proudly stated that Himachal Pradesh leads the nation in legislating for the welfare of orphans, destitute children, and women. As a guardian, the government has embraced 6,000 orphans, ensuring comprehensive care, education, and support until the age of 27.

Reaffirming the commitment to quality education and opportunities for girls, the Chief Minister described 'Beti Padhao' as his personal mission. He lauded the resilience shown by the children and praised the Police Department and the Social Justice & Empowerment Department for organizing the inspirational event. Laptops and school bags were distributed, and various cultural acts, including a dog show and nukkad-natak, provided entertainment and learning for all involved.

