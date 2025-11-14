Left Menu

Swiss Gold Refiners Eye U.S. Expansion Amid New Trade Deal

Swiss gold refiners plan to enter the U.S. market after a tariff agreement was reached, reducing U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods. Switzerland exported $66.83 billion in gold to the U.S. in 2024, contributing significantly to its trade surplus. Swiss businesses pledge to invest $200 billion in the U.S. by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:54 IST
Swiss Gold Refiners Eye U.S. Expansion Amid New Trade Deal

Swiss gold refiners have expressed plans to enter the United States market following a new tariff agreement. This agreement, announced by a senior Swiss economic affairs official, will see the U.S. reducing tariffs on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%.

In 2024, Switzerland exported nearly 53 billion Swiss francs ($66.83 billion) in gold to the U.S., contributing significantly to Switzerland's trade surplus with the U.S. Despite this contribution, the profit margin from gold for Swiss refiners is fairly negligible, with margins being 1% or less, according to Helene Budliger Artieda, director of the SECO.

The new trade framework also includes a commitment from Swiss enterprises to invest $200 billion into the U.S. market by 2028. This development underscores the importance of gold in U.S. markets, with the metal continuing to be exempt from U.S. tariffs.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

 Global
2
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

 India
3
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

 India
4
Green Fuel's Dirty Secret: Amazon Deforestation Links

Green Fuel's Dirty Secret: Amazon Deforestation Links

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025