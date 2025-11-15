Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Crore Investments in Clean Energy

In a landmark announcement, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar revealed that the state secured investment commitments amounting to Rs 5.2 lakh crore within two days. This substantial influx is set to generate more than 2.6 lakh jobs, marking a significant boost for the region's energy sector.

The investments, spanning renewable energy, green hydrogen, pumped storage, biofuels, and hybrid RE projects, were unveiled during the inaugural days of the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 13 and 14. The agreements demonstrably reflect a surge in investor confidence.

The pledged investments include over Rs 2.94 lakh crore intended to create approximately 70,000 jobs, signed on November 13, followed by agreements totaling Rs 2.2 lakh crore expected to provide nearly two lakh jobs on November 14. These developments underscore Andhra Pradesh's emergence as a premier hub for clean energy.

