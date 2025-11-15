Left Menu

Ex-BJP Leader K Padmarajan Sentenced to Life for Child Rape

K Padmarajan, former BJP Thrippangottur Panchayat President, receives a life sentence for child rape in Kerala's Palathayi case. The verdict follows allegations of malpractice and a prolonged investigation involving the POCSO Act. Despite defense claims of fabrication, the court upheld charges, marking a significant legal win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:43 IST
Ex-BJP Leader K Padmarajan Sentenced to Life for Child Rape
Public Prosecutor Advocate K Ajith Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a fast-track POCSO court in Thalassery, Kerala, has sentenced former BJP leader K Padmarajan to life imprisonment for his role in the Palathayi child rape case. The court also imposed a fine of one lakh rupees on Padmarajan after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade girl.

The case highlights significant lapses in the initial investigation, which began following allegations that the young girl was attacked in a school toilet and another location in Palathayi, Kannur district. Initially dismissed by local Panoor police as false, the complaint resurfaced after public protests, prompting the involvement of the Crime Branch.

Despite facing criticism and an eleventh-hour chargesheet filing, the Crime Branch's subsequent investigation corroborated the allegations under the POCSO Act. The trial saw testimony from 40 witnesses, including educators and the victim's peers, ultimately establishing the accused's guilt. Defense claims of a politically motivated conspiracy were dismissed, with prosecutors hailing the verdict as a victory for justice.

TRENDING

1
Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

 Global
2
Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

 India
3
India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

 India
4
Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen point-of-care tests harness AI to strengthen global health security

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025