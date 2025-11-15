Ex-BJP Leader K Padmarajan Sentenced to Life for Child Rape

In a landmark judgment, a fast-track POCSO court in Thalassery, Kerala, has sentenced former BJP leader K Padmarajan to life imprisonment for his role in the Palathayi child rape case. The court also imposed a fine of one lakh rupees on Padmarajan after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade girl.

The case highlights significant lapses in the initial investigation, which began following allegations that the young girl was attacked in a school toilet and another location in Palathayi, Kannur district. Initially dismissed by local Panoor police as false, the complaint resurfaced after public protests, prompting the involvement of the Crime Branch.

Despite facing criticism and an eleventh-hour chargesheet filing, the Crime Branch's subsequent investigation corroborated the allegations under the POCSO Act. The trial saw testimony from 40 witnesses, including educators and the victim's peers, ultimately establishing the accused's guilt. Defense claims of a politically motivated conspiracy were dismissed, with prosecutors hailing the verdict as a victory for justice.