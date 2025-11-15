Kerala Lok Ayukta Day Celebrated with Grandeur and Legal Excellence

Kerala commemorated Lok Ayukta Day on Saturday with an elaborate ceremony, underscoring the significance of legal oversight in governance. The event, hosted at the Banquet Hall of the Kerala Legislative Complex, witnessed participation from judges, advocates, law students, and citizens.

Justice N. Anil Kumar, Lok Ayukta of Kerala, presided over the function, with Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque of the Kerala High Court as the Chief Guest. Justice V. G. Arun also graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, together with Dr A Jayathilak, Chief Secretary, and K Gopalakrishna Kurup, Advocate General of Kerala.

An inter-collegiate moot court competition highlighted the day's celebrations, with Kerala Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, winning first place. The winners were honored with trophies and cash prizes by Justices A. Muhamed Mustaque and V. G. Arun. Eminent figures from the legal field, including former judges and advocates, attended the memorable event.

