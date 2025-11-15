Left Menu

BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant breakthrough by capturing an armed smuggler and seizing over 11 kg of heroin in Gurdaspur. Additionally, separate operations foiled multiple smuggling attempts involving drones near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, highlighting the BSF's vigilance and efficiency in border security.

Heroin recovered in Gurdaspur (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
In a major development on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully captured an armed smuggler and confiscated over 11 kilograms of heroin during a meticulous intelligence-based operation in the Gurdaspur district.

According to an official BSF statement, the operation was executed following credible intelligence inputs about suspicious activities near the DBN Road's depth area. Acting swiftly, BSF personnel intercepted an individual behaving suspiciously near Pakhoke Mahimara village.

The suspect, hailing from Chheherta in Amritsar, was found in possession of a pistol with a magazine, a live round, a mobile phone, and Rs 4,210. Prolonged interrogation led to a location disclosure, prompting a thorough search by BSF troops. The search yielded a motorcycle and four large packets of what is believed to be heroin, totaling 11.08 kilograms, encased in yellow adhesive tape and fitted with illuminating strips for discreet transport.

Additionally, separate BSF operations successfully thwarted several smuggling attempts across the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar and Ferozepur sectors, recovering a Pakistani drone, arms, and narcotics. The first incident, based on specific intelligence, led BSF troops to locate a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in Ferozepur's Kamal Wala village fields, suspected of cross-border smuggling activities.

BSF officials emphasize their commitment to secure the border and prevent cross-border threats, with further details on additional recoveries anticipated soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

