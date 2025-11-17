Road to Glory: Teams Set for the 2026 World Cup

The stage is set for the 2026 World Cup, with an array of teams from diverse regions earning their place in this prestigious event, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The tournament is scheduled from June 11 to July 19.

Among the qualified teams, familiar powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil, and Germany are expected to deliver compelling performances. Their impressive track record in previous World Cups adds an exciting layer of anticipation.

Yet, newcomers such as Uzbekistan and Cape Verde bring a fresh dynamic to the tournament. As they join the global competition for the first time, fans worldwide eagerly await to see if they can stir the pot and create memorable upsets.

