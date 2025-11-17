Kerala Election Officers Boycott Duties Over Colleague's Suspected Suicide

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Kerala have commenced a boycott of their duties, protesting the suspected suicide of a colleague, Aneesh George, in Payyannur constituency, Kannur district. The tragedy is attributed to work stress associated with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a process placing immense pressure on officers.

The Council of State Government Employees & Teachers holds the Election Commission accountable for the officer's death, claiming the SIR process's additional strain and rapid target demands are overwhelming staff. Despite appeals from political parties and organizations to delay the revision, the Commission has reportedly maintained impossible deadlines, raising distress among BLOs.

The joint leadership of the Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers has organized a boycott and protest marches to offices of the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officers. Opposition leader VD Satheeshan urges a thorough investigation into George's death, stressing the need for accountability from both the Election Commission and the government over BLOs' workloads.

(With inputs from agencies.)