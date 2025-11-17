Left Menu

Kerala Election Officers Boycott Duties Over Colleague's Suspected Suicide

Booth Level Officers in Kerala initiate a boycott and protests following the suspected suicide of a fellow officer due to work stress. The move demands an investigation into the pressures faced, as local bodies seek to postpone the intense voter list revision deemed too burdensome by stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:18 IST
Kerala Election Officers Boycott Duties Over Colleague's Suspected Suicide
Representative Image (File Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Kerala have commenced a boycott of their duties, protesting the suspected suicide of a colleague, Aneesh George, in Payyannur constituency, Kannur district. The tragedy is attributed to work stress associated with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a process placing immense pressure on officers.

The Council of State Government Employees & Teachers holds the Election Commission accountable for the officer's death, claiming the SIR process's additional strain and rapid target demands are overwhelming staff. Despite appeals from political parties and organizations to delay the revision, the Commission has reportedly maintained impossible deadlines, raising distress among BLOs.

The joint leadership of the Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers has organized a boycott and protest marches to offices of the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officers. Opposition leader VD Satheeshan urges a thorough investigation into George's death, stressing the need for accountability from both the Election Commission and the government over BLOs' workloads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times: The Changing Landscape of International Student Enrollment in the US

Turbulent Times: The Changing Landscape of International Student Enrollment ...

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes Again: Russian Missile Attack Wounds Ukrainian City

Tragedy Strikes Again: Russian Missile Attack Wounds Ukrainian City

 Global
3
Globe Civil Projects Limited: Steady Growth with New EPC Orders and Strong Financials

Globe Civil Projects Limited: Steady Growth with New EPC Orders and Strong F...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Buries Bus in Vietnam's Treacherous Mountain Pass

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Buries Bus in Vietnam's Treacherous Mountain Pa...

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025