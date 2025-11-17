Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Crackdown on Illegal Paddy Transportation

Chhattisgarh has intensified monitoring for illegal paddy transportation, seizing over 19,000 quintals in two weeks. With stringent checks at borders and real-time surveillance, the government aims to ensure transparency and legality in paddy procurement ahead of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) season.

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a rigorous campaign against illegal paddy transportation, seizing over 19,000 quintals in separate cases within the last two weeks, official reports confirmed on Monday.

As paddy procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) commenced on November 15, the state heightened surveillance, leading to the confiscation of 19,320 quintals smuggled into the region from November 1 to 16, the official statement outlined.

To prevent illegal inflow from neighboring states, the Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (CG-Markfed) established check-posts in border districts and created district collector-led task forces. MARKFED's Integrated Command and Control Centre provides real-time monitoring of the procurement process, ensuring transparency and adherence to legal channels, as reported.

