Maharashtra Pioneers State-Level Nuclear Power Collaboration

Maharashtra has made history as the first state to collaborate with the Centre on nuclear power generation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday. This groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

The partnership represents a milestone in the synergy between state-run power utilities and NPCIL, aiming to provide clean, reliable, and uninterrupted power, crucial for India's rapid economic advancement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for an energy-efficient and self-reliant power sector gains momentum with this initiative.

The agreement is seen as pivotal for Maharashtra, recognized as India's 'data centre capital,' which requires consistent clean energy. The state's collaboration with NPCIL signifies a vital step towards achieving India's 2047 development targets and aligns with national ambitions for a sustainable energy future.