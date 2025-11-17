Left Menu

Trio of Firms Secure Green Light for IPOs Amid Market Surge

Three companies, AceVector, Silver Consumer Electricals, and Steel Infra Solutions, have received Sebi's approval to launch IPOs as the Indian primary market booms. AceVector confidentially filed its IPO draft in July, while the other two firms filed in August and garnered approval in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:51 IST
Three companies, namely AceVector, Silver Consumer Electricals, and Steel Infra Solutions Company, have been granted approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to go public through initial public offerings (IPOs). This update was revealed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

AceVector, the parent firm of Snapdeal, opted for a confidential pre-filing approach in July, while the other two enterprises submitted their initial documentation in August. All three received regulatory observations, equating to an IPO clearance, between November 11-12.

This development emerges as India's stock market experiences unprecedented activity in the primary sector, with 92 companies leveraging the mainboard market in 2025 alone. Silver Consumer Electricals and Steel Infra Solutions plan to utilize the raised capital for debt repayment, expansion, and other corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

