Left Menu

Supreme Court Warns Telangana Speaker on MLA Disqualifications

The Supreme Court has issued a warning to Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar for his delayed decision on disqualification pleas against 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs. The Speaker has been directed to resolve the issue within a week, under threat of contempt proceedings for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:50 IST
Supreme Court Warns Telangana Speaker on MLA Disqualifications
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has admonished Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar over his procrastination in addressing disqualification petitions involving 10 defected MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). A bench, helmed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, mandated that the Speaker resolves the pleas within a week's timeframe, cautioning about possible contempt proceedings should the directive be ignored.

In emphasizing the judicial stance, the apex court remarked, "It is for the Speaker to decide, as we have affirmed that he does not possess constitutional immunity." This statement followed a contempt petition filed by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy against the Telangana Speaker. The MLA pointed out non-compliance with the court's previous directive for the Speaker to address the disqualification pleas against the 10 defecting MLAs to Congress within three months.

The Supreme Court further instructed the Speaker to submit a response to Reddy's appeal within two weeks. CJI Gavai underscored that the Speaker's actions demonstrated a significant disregard for the court. The Chief Justice firmly stated, "It's for the Speaker to decide the matter or face the court's contempt." Moreover, the court reiterated its July 31 instruction, urging swift resolution of the disqualification petitions and advising against any attempts by involved MLAs to unduly extend the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Churu Farmers Rally: A Call for Justice in Rajasthan

Churu Farmers Rally: A Call for Justice in Rajasthan

 India
2
Unveiling Alleged Displacement of Gazans to South Africa

Unveiling Alleged Displacement of Gazans to South Africa

 Global
3
Congress Calls Out Alleged 'Vote Chori' in Bihar Elections

Congress Calls Out Alleged 'Vote Chori' in Bihar Elections

 India
4
Latur District Election Fever: A Glimpse into December's Local Polls

Latur District Election Fever: A Glimpse into December's Local Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025