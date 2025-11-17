Brazil's Agribusiness Under Fire: Navigating Deforestation Accusations at COP30

Amid the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, agribusiness leaders are under intense scrutiny as they defend their industry against accusations of fueling deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

The European Union's impending regulations aim to curb deforestation-linked imports, impacting Brazil's significant agricultural exports, including coffee, beef, and soybeans. Environmental advocates and indigenous groups continue to protest greenhouse gas emissions resulting from deforestation activities.

Brazilian agriculture officials, however, argue that the blame lies with illegal loggers and emphasize their commitment to sustainability. The trade measures and deforestation disputes threaten to overshadow larger discussions at COP30 about climate funds and global carbon reduction strategies.