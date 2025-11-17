Markets Brace for Data Deluge Post U.S. Shutdown

With the U.S. emerging from its longest government shutdown, stock markets show signs of weakness as investors prepare for an influx of economic data. Nvidia, a leader in the AI sector, is set to reveal its quarterly earnings, crucial for gauging demand in a pivotal industry.

Despite recent agreements by lawmakers to reopen the government, there remains significant uncertainty regarding upcoming economic data reports. U.S. indices are experiencing modest declines as the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cut hangs in the balance, pending forthcoming data.

Global markets reacted cautiously, with European stocks falling and Treasury yields dipping slightly. Investors are eagerly awaiting the resumption of official U.S. economic reports, which could significantly influence market trends in the coming weeks.