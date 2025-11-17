Left Menu

Markets Brace for Data Deluge Post U.S. Shutdown

U.S. stocks dipped while Treasury yields slightly decreased amidst a wave of economic reports following the longest American government shutdown. Nvidia's earnings will be closely watched. The Fed's rate cut is uncertain amid emerging data. European stocks also fell, and currency markets saw the dollar strengthening.

Updated: 17-11-2025 21:51 IST
Markets Brace for Data Deluge Post U.S. Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With the U.S. emerging from its longest government shutdown, stock markets show signs of weakness as investors prepare for an influx of economic data. Nvidia, a leader in the AI sector, is set to reveal its quarterly earnings, crucial for gauging demand in a pivotal industry.

Despite recent agreements by lawmakers to reopen the government, there remains significant uncertainty regarding upcoming economic data reports. U.S. indices are experiencing modest declines as the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cut hangs in the balance, pending forthcoming data.

Global markets reacted cautiously, with European stocks falling and Treasury yields dipping slightly. Investors are eagerly awaiting the resumption of official U.S. economic reports, which could significantly influence market trends in the coming weeks.

