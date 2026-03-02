European Stocks Plummet Amid Middle East Turmoil

European stocks experienced a sharp decline, reaching a two-week low, as tensions in the Middle East intensified without any signs of abating. The STOXX 600 index fell 1.5% to 623.98 points early on Monday, marking its lowest level since February and potentially leading to its worst performance in over seven months.

The escalation followed US and Israeli military strikes in Iran, which continued after the weekend attacks that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The geopolitical unrest has impacted numerous sectors, particularly banking, airlines, and consumer-facing stocks, all of which suffered significant losses.

In contrast, energy and defense stocks demonstrated resilience, benefitting from the conflict-induced rise in oil prices and expectations of increased US defense spending. Energy giants like Shell and BP saw gains, as did key players in the defense industry, underscoring a shift in investor sentiment amidst the instability.