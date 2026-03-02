Left Menu

European Stocks Plummet Amid Middle East Turmoil

European stocks dropped significantly due to escalating Middle East tensions. Military actions by the US and Israel against Iran have driven markets into turmoil, affecting various sectors. Key industries such as banking, airlines, and consumer products have faced significant losses, while energy and defense stocks have seen gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:47 IST
European Stocks Plummet Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks experienced a sharp decline, reaching a two-week low, as tensions in the Middle East intensified without any signs of abating. The STOXX 600 index fell 1.5% to 623.98 points early on Monday, marking its lowest level since February and potentially leading to its worst performance in over seven months.

The escalation followed US and Israeli military strikes in Iran, which continued after the weekend attacks that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The geopolitical unrest has impacted numerous sectors, particularly banking, airlines, and consumer-facing stocks, all of which suffered significant losses.

In contrast, energy and defense stocks demonstrated resilience, benefitting from the conflict-induced rise in oil prices and expectations of increased US defense spending. Energy giants like Shell and BP saw gains, as did key players in the defense industry, underscoring a shift in investor sentiment amidst the instability.

TRENDING

1
Chinese Citizen Perishes Amidst US-Israeli Strikes in Iran: A Call for Evacuation

Chinese Citizen Perishes Amidst US-Israeli Strikes in Iran: A Call for Evacu...

 China
2
India's industrial production grows 4.8 pc in January, 2026 compared to 5.2 pc growth recorded in the same month a year ago: Govt data.

India's industrial production grows 4.8 pc in January, 2026 compared to 5.2 ...

 Global
3
Candlelight Rally in Vijayawada Protests Against Khamenei's Death

Candlelight Rally in Vijayawada Protests Against Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Medical Mishap in Ghaziabad: Infant's Finger Amputated During Hospital Procedure

Medical Mishap in Ghaziabad: Infant's Finger Amputated During Hospital Proce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026