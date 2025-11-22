Delhi Police Busts Major Arms Smuggling Racket, Arrests Four
Delhi Police's Crime Branch intercepted a major arms smuggling operation, arresting four individuals and seizing eight weapons, including guns made in Turkey and China. The offenders used drones to transport weapons from Pakistan to North Indian criminals. Police action has disrupted potential violent crimes linked to the smuggling network.
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled a major arms smuggling racket, arresting four individuals and seizing an impressive cache of weapons. The operation, under the leadership of DCP Sanjeev Yadav, revealed a sophisticated network smuggling firearms into India from Pakistan using drones.
The apprehended suspects, including Manmeet and Dalvinder, were found with eight firearms, comprising three Turkish-made and five Chinese-made guns. According to DCP Yadav, the Crime Branch acted on a crucial tip-off, uncovering a pipeline of weapons intended for North India's notorious gangsters. The receivers of these arms, arrested in Baghpat, were part of a complex and secretive distribution mechanism.
The investigation highlighted a new modus operandi in arms trafficking, exploiting drone technology to bypass security. None of the suspects were in direct communication, ensuring clandestine operations. Three overseas operators managed the seamless location-based delivery, making detection challenging. However, the quick response by Delhi Police has thwarted a potentially dangerous network, thereby averting potential gang-related violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
