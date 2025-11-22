Delhi Police Busts Major Arms Smuggling Racket, Arrests Four

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled a major arms smuggling racket, arresting four individuals and seizing an impressive cache of weapons. The operation, under the leadership of DCP Sanjeev Yadav, revealed a sophisticated network smuggling firearms into India from Pakistan using drones.

The apprehended suspects, including Manmeet and Dalvinder, were found with eight firearms, comprising three Turkish-made and five Chinese-made guns. According to DCP Yadav, the Crime Branch acted on a crucial tip-off, uncovering a pipeline of weapons intended for North India's notorious gangsters. The receivers of these arms, arrested in Baghpat, were part of a complex and secretive distribution mechanism.

The investigation highlighted a new modus operandi in arms trafficking, exploiting drone technology to bypass security. None of the suspects were in direct communication, ensuring clandestine operations. Three overseas operators managed the seamless location-based delivery, making detection challenging. However, the quick response by Delhi Police has thwarted a potentially dangerous network, thereby averting potential gang-related violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)