Left Menu

M.P.K. Steels: Pioneering Sustainable Steel Production

M.P.K. Steels has been honored by India's Bureau of Energy Efficiency for implementing energy-efficient technologies. Founded in 2006 and based in Jaipur, the company is recognized for sustainable, high-quality steel production. Their efforts set a benchmark for environmentally conscious manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:54 IST
M.P.K. Steels: Pioneering Sustainable Steel Production
  • Country:
  • India

M.P.K. Steels (I) Ltd., a prominent name in the Indian steel industry, has earned recognition from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India. The accolade acknowledges the company's groundbreaking adoption of energy-efficient technologies within its manufacturing processes.

The firm, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Jaipur, specializes in high-quality mild steel structural products, serving key sectors like railways and telecommunications. This recognition underscores its commitment to sustainable practices, rigorous quality control, and continuous research and development investments.

The company's efforts will be officially acknowledged at an award ceremony on November 15, 2025, in Jaipur, marking another milestone in their mission to set industry standards for environmentally responsible production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025