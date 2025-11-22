M.P.K. Steels: Pioneering Sustainable Steel Production

M.P.K. Steels (I) Ltd., a prominent name in the Indian steel industry, has earned recognition from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India. The accolade acknowledges the company's groundbreaking adoption of energy-efficient technologies within its manufacturing processes.

The firm, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Jaipur, specializes in high-quality mild steel structural products, serving key sectors like railways and telecommunications. This recognition underscores its commitment to sustainable practices, rigorous quality control, and continuous research and development investments.

The company's efforts will be officially acknowledged at an award ceremony on November 15, 2025, in Jaipur, marking another milestone in their mission to set industry standards for environmentally responsible production.

(With inputs from agencies.)